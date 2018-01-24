Job Fest Kern County announces eight new job fair dates and locations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Job Fest Kern County announced eight new locations and dates for job fairs this year.

  • Lamont - Feb 8
    • David Head Center: 10300 San Diego Street, Lamont, Calif. 93241
  • Mojave - March 8
    • Stuart O Witt Event Center: 1247 Poole Street, Mojave, Calif. 93501
  • Bakersfield- March 14
    • Rabobank Convention Center, 1001 Truxtun Avenue, Bakersfield, Calif. 93301
  • Lake Isabella - March 29 
    • Kern River Valley Veteran's Hall: 6405 Lake Isabella Boulevard, Lake Isabella, Calif. 93240
  • Taft - April 19
    • The Historic Fort: 915 N. 10th Street, Taft, Calif. 93268
  • Ridgecrest - April 26
    • ​​​​​​​Kerr McGee Community Center, 100 W. California Avenue, Ridgecrest Calif, 93555
  • Safter - May 17
    • ​​​​​​​Shafter Veteran's Hall, 309 California Avenue, Shafter, Calif. 93263
  • Delano - June 14
    • ​​​​​​​Cesar Chavez High School, 8 Browning Road, Delano , Calif. 03215

