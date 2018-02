BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - There are two shows to catch comedian Joe Rogan at the Fox Theater Thursday night.

Rogan is scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Rogan has been a standup comedian for more than 20 years. He's the host of The Joe Rogan Experience which features long-form conversations with guests that is one of the most popular comedy podcasts on iTunes.

Tickets are still available on Ticketfly.