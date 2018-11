DELANO, Calif. - November is recognized as National Adoption Awareness Month and Jr. Miss Kern County JoVi Mongold is a Foster Care & Adoption Advocate. She was invited to join the new Maya Theater in Delano to help with the new release of "Instant Family", a story about life as a foster family.

JoVi will be speaking to movie goers from personal experience after the previews as well as to the Delano community in the atrium area from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.