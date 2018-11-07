Junior League of Bakersfield holding fundraiser at The BLVD!

Sydney Isenberg
11:18 AM, Nov 7, 2018
junior league | junior league of bakersfield | blvd | fundraiser
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Junior League of Bakersfield is hosting a fundraiser today at The BLVD! Bakersfield.

The fundraiser will help support the Junior League of Bakersfield and their commitment to improving the community through education and voluntarism. 

The fundraiser is today, November 7, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at The BLVD! Bakersfield located on Buck Owens Boulevard. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News