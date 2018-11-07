Junior League of Bakersfield holding fundraiser at The BLVD!

Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Junior League of Bakersfield is hosting a fundraiser today at The BLVD! Bakersfield.
The fundraiser will help support the Junior League of Bakersfield and their commitment to improving the community through education and voluntarism.
The fundraiser is today, November 7, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at The BLVD! Bakersfield located on Buck Owens Boulevard.
