BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A jury has awarded a man more than $16 million after he slipped and fell at a Bakersfield El Pollo Loco.

According to the law firm Gomez Trial Attorneys, William Kidd slipped and fell at El Pollo Loco in 2012.

The law firm says he suffered a mild traumatic brain injury, which the restaurant denied and blamed Kidd. El Pollo Loco claimed that Kidd's cognitive problems were caused by pre-existing medical conditions.

On Thursday, a jury awarded Kidd $16.2 million.