KCFD battles abandoned structure fire in Delano

DELANO, Calif. - The Kern County Fire Department battled a fire at an abandoned structure in Delano on Saturday afternoon.

KCFD says they got the call at around 4:00 p.m. When they arrived to the 1500 block of Clinton St. in Delano, crews found flames coming from the vacant structure and threatening two nearby homes. Firefighters were able to protect the adjacent houses within five minutes.

No injuries were reported and there was no damage to the nearby homes, with crews able to save an estimated $150,000 per house.

The abandoned structure was destroyed. The cause of the fire is under investigation.