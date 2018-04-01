KCFD contains mobile home fire in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

Kern County Fire crews were alerted about a mobile fire in east Bakersfield with possible victims around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

When they arrived they found the home was fully engulfed in flames with a second mobile home beginning to ignite.

An ambulance was dispatched to assist possible victims.

Crews were able to contain the fire and that second home suffered minor damage, however the initial mobile home that caught fire was a complete loss.

No victims were found at the scene and crews are working to find the residents.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.