KCFD contains mobile home fire in east Bakersfield

Mostly Cloudy
HI: 84°
LO: 55°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -
Kern County Fire crews were alerted about a mobile fire in east Bakersfield with possible victims around 3 a.m. on Sunday.
When they arrived they found the home was fully engulfed in flames with a second mobile home beginning to ignite.
An ambulance was dispatched to assist possible victims.
Crews were able to contain the fire and that second home suffered minor damage, however the initial mobile home that caught fire was a complete loss.
No victims were found at the scene and crews are working to find the residents.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Kern County Fire crews were alerted about a mobile fire in east Bakersfield with possible victims around 3 a.m. on Sunday.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office SWAT team was on scene at a home in Shafter Saturday night and early Sunday morning to…
23ABC's Pet of the Week, Gibson, is a Chihuahua mix.
Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of "shots fired" on Friday and found an occupied home and a detached storage unit…