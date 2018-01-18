UPDATE (January 18, 2018 3:25 p.m.): Four people were transported to Adventist Health and Delano Regional hospitals after the incident, according to Kern County Public Health.

Kern County Public Health, along with the Department of Agriculture remain on site as they interview 20 workers who continued working.

County Public Health responded to a chemical exposure near Highway 43 and Lerdo Highway Thursday afternoon.

Kern County Fire officials said homeowners had people working on their house when a worker sprayed herbicide. Four people felt sick after inhaling herbicide and were taken to a hospital as a precaution. KCFD says they suffered minor injuries.