KCFD gives an update on March storm response

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In their morning operations update for March 15, 2023, the Kern County Fire Department noted that rainfall overnight was not as much as they were expecting.

With drier weather expected over the next few days, KCFD expects to work with other local agencies and US Geology Survey geologists to make an assessment of the storm damage, as well as determine the level of hazard from landslides.

Despite the lessened rainfall, KCFD still projects water levels in the Kern River to rise today. KCFD says they will continue to watch water levels and snow melt throughout the river valley, including around Tille Creek, Poso Creek, and in the McFarland and Pond areas.

KCFD advises that all prior evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect at this time. They would also like to remind the public to keep an eye out for the damage assessment professionals, state and county personnel and first responders, and heavy equipment and vehicles that will be in and around the roads in Kern County during this time.

To stay up to date on all of the latest evacuation information, sign up for ReadyKern Alerts from the Kern County Fire Department.