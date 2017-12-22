KCFD reminds residents the importance of maintaining working smoke detectors following house fire

Fair
HI: 57°
LO: 38°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Residents from South Taft were able to evacuate their home safely after an electrical fire got started thanks to a working smoke detector.
At 9:09 p.m. on Thursday the Kern County Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire on F Street in Taft.
When they arrived they saw smoke coming out of the attic of a single family residence. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and salvage some of the residents belongings.
There were no injuries to firefighters as a result of the fire.
The Mission at Kern County will be hosting their community Christmas meal on Saturday.
Happy holiday weekend! Today we will have partly cloudy skies in the lower 60's with moderate air quality. Overnight lows will be in the…
As Californian's hit the road this holiday weekend to celebrate, the California Highway Patrol will begin their Christmas Maximum Enforcement…
Administrative Battalion Chief John Frando with Bakersfield Fire Department confirmed with 23ABC that all their firefighters are…