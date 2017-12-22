KCFD reminds residents the importance of maintaining working smoke detectors following house fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Residents from South Taft were able to evacuate their home safely after an electrical fire got started thanks to a working smoke detector.

At 9:09 p.m. on Thursday the Kern County Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire on F Street in Taft.

When they arrived they saw smoke coming out of the attic of a single family residence. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and salvage some of the residents belongings.

There were no injuries to firefighters as a result of the fire.