KCFD reminds residents the importance of maintaining working smoke detectors following house fire

11:51 AM, Dec 22, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Residents from South Taft were able to evacuate their home safely after an electrical fire got started thanks to a working smoke detector.

At 9:09 p.m. on Thursday the Kern County Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire on F Street in Taft.

When they arrived they saw smoke coming out of the attic of a single family residence. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and salvage some of the residents belongings. 

There were no injuries to firefighters as a result of the fire. 

