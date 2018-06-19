KCSO arrests man suspected of Taft murder

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - KCSO arrested a man who they say killed another man in Taft.

June 13, KCSO deputies responded to Crystal Street and Olive Avenue in Taft. They found David Steelman suffering from traumatic injuries. Deputies attempted lifesaving efforts but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

June 15, homicide detectives obtained an arrest warrant for 37-year-old Bobby Sherrell of Taft. He was arrested in Bakersfield and booked under first-degree murder charges, along with burglary and substance possession charges.