KCSO calls double death on Taft Hwy “suspicious”

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead off Taft Highway just west of Interstate 5.

KCSO initially said that homicide investigators were on scene, but later would only say that they were investigating “suspicious deaths” at a home on Taft Highway near where it intersects Buena Vista Road.

23ABC requested more information from the sheriff’s office, but could only verify that the two people found dead were adults. Their identities have not been released.