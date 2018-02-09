KCSO dealing with subject who resisted arrest in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (February 8, 2018 10:00 p.m.): The scene has been cleared.

There was a family dispute a KCSO deputy happened to drive past, prompting them to pull over.

The deputy deployed his taser after the subject resisted arrest, according to KCSO.

KCSO added that a couple of family members who were present were pepper sprayed.

=========

The Kern County Sheriff's Office is responding to a situation in Oildale where one person resisted arrest.

KCSO said they did deploy their taser and were dealing with other uncooperative subjects.

KCSO deputies are currently trying to locate remaining subjects, and get the situation under control.

There are no details available as to any injuries.