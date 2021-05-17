KCSO, Delano Police look to improve community relations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As calls for police reform continue to echo across the country local groups and advocates are working with law enforcement in Kern County to help better serve the community.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office Community-wide Advisory Council is scheduled to meet Monday as it works to "bridge the gap between the diverse communities of Kern County and KCSO."

The advisory council was created last year with 33 community members chaired by ShePower President Arleana Waller.

According to the council, it is also working in partnership with the Department of Justice to address community issues within KCSO.

If you want to have your voice heard and have ideas on how to better improve community relations with KCSO the council meets each month. If you have any questions or would like a zoom link email kernsheriffcac@gmail.com.

And the city of Arvin is also looking to get the community involved in police relations. Tuesday the city is hosting a meet and greet with the new Police Chief Eddie Brock. It's scheduled to take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 200 Campus Drive between city hall and the police department.