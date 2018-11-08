KCSO deputies searching for shooting suspect

WASCO, Calif. - KCSO deputies are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Wasco.

The shooting happened on November 7 around 11:40 p.m. According to KCSO, deputies from the Wasco Substation were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Spruce Avenue after a call of shots fired. When deputies arrived, they found a Hispanic male suffering from a gunshot wound and lying on the ground in the northeast parking lot.

The victim was taken to Kern Medical where he is still undergoing medical treatment. The suspect is unknown, and the incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at (661) 861-3110.