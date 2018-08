BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Sheriff's Office shared a photo this afternoon of a sheriff's deputy kneeling down to tie a woman's shoes. Deputy Menser came to the rescue of a woman at a care facility for the elderly when he noticed a woman struggling to walk because of her untied shoes.

Menser and his partner were concerned that she would fall, so Deputy Menser immediately knelt down to help her tie her shoes.