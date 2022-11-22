Watch Now
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

KCSO executes search warrant for guns at a home in northeast Bakersfield; 2 arrested

Among the items found during the police search was a gun without a serial number, also known as a "ghost gun."
Kern County Sheriff's Office (FILE)
23ABC News
Shoulder patch on a Kern County Sheriff's Office deputy in Bakersfield, Calif.
Kern County Sheriff's Office (FILE)
Posted at 8:32 PM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 23:32:07-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Deputies from the Kern County Sheriff's Office Metropolitan Patrol Division carried out a search warrant in the 6500 block of Tallman Avenue in northeast Bakersfield on November 20. The warrant was to search for guns.

Deputies performing the search found several firearms, including one without a serial number, or a "ghost gun," a high-capacity drum magazine, a loaded handgun, ammunition, and something law enforcement suspected to be methamphetamine.

Pursuant to the search, deputies arrested Michael Jones, 41 and Kassandra Norris, 26, both of Bakersfield. Both were booked into the Kern County Central Receiving Facility on charges related to weapons and drugs.

Anyone who has additional information about this case to offer deputies is invited to call the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 861-3110 or Kern Secret Witness at 322-4040.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern Living

With Host Ryan Nelson