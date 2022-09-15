KCSO holds promotion ceremony

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Dozens of sheriff’s deputies were recognized and promoted today. The promotion ceremony took place this morning at the Kern County Sheriff’s Office headquarters in Oildale.

Sergeant Patrick McNeill received the James Throne Memorial Award.

“This award is huge,” said McNeill. “It’s recognition of the sheriff’s office as a whole, that we’re doing something that’s actually helping people. That should be all our goals whenever we put on this uniform is to help the people who we have stewardship over.”

McNeill received the award for his work in helping inmates with mental health issues as a detentions sergeant.