KCSO investigating East Bakersfield shooting as a homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a homicide in East Bakersfield.

According to KCSO, deputies were dispatched for reports of a shooting to a location near the intersection of Chelsea Street and Rosewood Avenue just east of Fairfax Road in East Bakersfield at around 5:08 pm on May 3, 2023.

A 23ABC news crew at the scene observed a large law enforcement presence at the location. KCSO has confirmed that one adult male is dead. The sheriff's office is not releasing the man's identity yet

The sheriff's office has confirmed that the scene is still active and there is no information about the person or people responsible for this shooting. They're recommending that drivers and pedestrians stay away from the area.

Anyone with any additional information about this incident is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 861-3110 or Kern Secret Witness at 322-4040.

This is a developing story. We will bring you more details as they become available.