KCSO investigating homicide after finding man's body in Southeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Kern County Sheriff's Office located a man's body in Southeast Bakersfield Saturday afternoon and are investigating the incident as a homicide.

According to a KCSO press release, deputies located the body in the 3100 block of Weedpatch Highway, shortly before 1 p.m.

The man had wounds on his body and was pronounced dead on scene.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.