KCSO investigating shooting involving Arvin police

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said it's investigating a Monday night shooting of a suspect by an Arvin police officer. The suspect suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

KCSO said the incident happened at about 11:30 p.m. when an Arvin officer tried to pull over a vehicle that was reported stolen and a short chase ensued. The chase ended in the area of Sycamore Road, east of South Edison Road, when the suspect lost control of the vehicle and crash into farm equipment, said KCSO.

KCSO said the suspect ran from the vehicle and during the chase took out a knife and was shot. The suspect was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, said KCSO.

The suspect, Elvis Villatorro, 28, will book on suspicion of numerous charges once he was medically cleared.

Per department procedure, the officer was placed on administrative leave while the incident is under investigation.