WOFFORD HEIGHTS, Calif. - UPDATE (April 06, 2018 5:30 p.m.): The Kern County coroner has released new details in the death investigation of a Wofford Heights man.

The coroner determined 63-year-old Edward Lloyd Dunham's cause of death as Heroin and Alprazolam intoxication and his manner of death as an accident.

Dunham was found dead on Oct. 10, 2016 at his home located in the 1500 block of Sawmill Road in Wofford Heights.

Dunham was found unresponsive by a neighbor at his home and pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff's Office at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness (661) 322-4040.