KCSO: Little Caesars Pizza robbed at gunpoint

Bakersfield - On February 16, 2018 at 10:51 p.m. Deputy Alfredo Lopez responded to a report of a robbery that just occurred at the Little Caesars Pizza located at 12089 Mt. Vernon Avenue.

Deputies learned an unknown Hispanic male wearing a black mask entered the business and demanded money. The suspect led the employees to believe he was armed with a weapon.

The suspect then fled on foot, eastbound on Barton Road. Sheriff's Aviation and additional Sheriff's units responded and conducted an area check for the suspect, but were unable to locate him. No other suspects were seen by the employee or by the witnesses.



The suspect was described as a Hispanic male between 25-30 years of age, 5'8 ", 160-190 pounds, hazel eyes and wearing a black mask, black clothing and black gloves.



Anyone with information regarding this crime, or the identity of the suspect, is urged to contact Central Station at (909)387-3545. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at (800)78-CRIME or www.wetip.com