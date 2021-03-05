KCSO looking for missing woman last seen in Lost Hills area

The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in locating a woman who was last seen in a Lost Hills neighborhood.

According to KCSO, Pleasie Faumuina-Safotu was last seen at 8:30 p.m. at Highway 46 and Buford Street. She's described as an Asian woman with gray hair and Brown eyes. She is 5'8" and weighs 177 pounds. She was last seen wearing a sweater and red sweat pants.

If you have seen her or have any information to wear she could be your asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.