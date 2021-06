BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Department is getting more competitive when it comes to hiring.

On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors allowed the office to spend up to $267,000 on hiring bonuses. That extra money is put aside for detention deputies at the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

KCSO has long said it hopes to get more competitive with its hiring process and that it hopes to match other departments around the country.