KCSO promotion ceremony to honor 15 personnel

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - More than a dozen Kern County Sheriff's Office personnel will be honored with a promotion ceremony Thursday morning.

Fifteen personnel will be recognized with promotions at the ceremony at 10 a.m.

Those that will be promoted are listed below:

- Coroner Division Chief Dawn Ratliff

- Lieutenant Cesar Ollague

- Detentions Lieutenant Joshua Jennings

- Sergeant Marcus Moncur

- Sergeant Patrick McIrvin

- Detentions Sergeant Mike Brown

- Senior Deputy Charles Shinn

- Senior Deputy Ryan Sorrow

- Detentions Senior Deputy Jacob Pierson

- Senior Information System Specialist Steven Hays

- Supervising Deputy Coroner Doyle Lee Green

- Dispatch Assistant Alma Curiel-Garcia

- Dispatch Assistant Elisa Melendez

- Sheriff's Aide Melanie Torczon

- Sheriff's Aide Suzanne Heredia

In addition to the promotions, KCSO will also have its law enforcement bureau commendation ceremony to honor Senior Deputy John Coleman.

The ceremony is being held in the KCSO auditorium on Norris Road.