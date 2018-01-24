KCSO releases pedestrian death totals for 2017 and current total for 2018

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Sheriff's Office has released the pedestrian death totals for 2017 and current total for 2018.

In 2017 a total of 42 pedestrian deaths happened in Kern County.

The first pedestrian death of 2017 took place on January 8, and the last one happened on December 6.

Ages of pedestrians that were killed in 2017 ranged from 5-years-old to 79-years-old.

There were a total of five bicycle deaths in 2017.

Currently, there have been three pedestrian deaths in 2018.

The first pedestrian death of 2018 happened on January 10, and the third happening 10 days later on January 20.

There has been one bicycle death in 2018 so far.