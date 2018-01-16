KCSO Search and Rescue crews looking for seven lost hikers in Tehachapi Mountain Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue crews are looking for hikers lost in the Tehachapi Mountain Park.

Officials said a call for help went into the communication center around 3:00 p.m. Monday for seven hikers who were lost.

Officials said search and rescue crews were dispatched to try to find them.

The group, which officials said includes two children, reportedly have cell phones, warm clothes and water, but no food.

Crews were out looking for them as of 7:30 p.m.