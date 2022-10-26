Keeping your kid safe on Halloween

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield police reminding drivers to be alert for trick-or-treaters walking in neighborhoods on Halloween.

In an effort to keep trick-or-treaters and others safe BPD says they will have additional officers on patrol looking for drivers under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Drivers are reminded to slow down when traveling through residential neighborhoods and to take extra time looking for trick-or-treaters at intersections and when entering or exiting driveways.

So whether you are celebrating the spirit of Halloween or Día de Los Muertos 23ABC wants you to be safe on the roads.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, adults between the ages of 21 and 34 had the highest percentage of fatalities in drunk-driving crashes on Halloween night in 2020 at 68 percent. During that same night, 11 pedestrians were killed nationwide.

So, officials say eliminate all distractions and don't drive impaired. Use a designated driver, ride-hailing service, or stay the night if that's an option.