Kern Behavioral Health holding events for Mental Health Awareness Month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With the difficulties of this past year being on top of our mental health is more important than ever and the Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services team is one step ahead.

The organization, along with other partners, has events planned for all throughout May, which is Mental Health Awareness Month.

Starting Monday you'll be able to see the county administrative building lit up green and every Tuesday BHRS and the Kern High School District is encouraging everyone to wear the color which is used as a symbol of awareness.

Wednesday and Thursday art will be able to be seen at Panorama Park and virtual self-care workshops will be available Thursday through May 13th. For access just email NAMI-kern&yahoo.com.