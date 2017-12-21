Kern County Animal Services having $10 pet adoptions Thursday and Saturday

12:27 PM, Dec 21, 2017
Clint Davis
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Kern County Animal Services is hoping to find permanent homes for their animals this holiday season.

They are having $10 adoptions for ready-to-go pets on Thursday and Saturday starting at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News