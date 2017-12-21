Kern County Animal Services having $10 pet adoptions Thursday and Saturday

Fair
Kern County Animal Services is hoping to find permanent homes for their animals this holiday season.
They are having $10 adoptions for ready-to-go pets on Thursday and Saturday starting at 10 a.m.
The Mission at Kern County will be hosting their community Christmas meal on Saturday.
Happy holiday weekend! Today we will have partly cloudy skies in the lower 60's with moderate air quality. Overnight lows will be in the…
As Californian's hit the road this holiday weekend to celebrate, the California Highway Patrol will begin their Christmas Maximum Enforcement…
Administrative Battalion Chief John Frando with Bakersfield Fire Department confirmed with 23ABC that all their firefighters are…