Kern County Animal Services holding $5 adoption event for all ready-to-go pets

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - If you've been searching for the 'pawfect' new addition right before the holidays, Kern County Animal Services is holding a $5 adoption event tomorrow.

All ready-to-go pets at KCAS' Bakersfield shelter will be $5. Ready-to-go pets are fixed and available to go home that day.

The adoption event will be tomorrow, November 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at their Bakersfield shelter located at 3951 Fruitvale Avenue in Northwest Bakersfield.