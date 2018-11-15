Kern County Animal Services holding $5 adoption event for all ready-to-go pets

Sydney Isenberg
1:16 PM, Nov 15, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - If you've been searching for the 'pawfect' new addition right before the holidays, Kern County Animal Services is holding a $5 adoption event tomorrow. 

All ready-to-go pets at KCAS' Bakersfield shelter will be $5. Ready-to-go pets are fixed and available to go home that day.

The adoption event will be tomorrow, November 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at their Bakersfield shelter located at 3951 Fruitvale Avenue in Northwest Bakersfield.

