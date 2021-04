BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Animal Services is still looking for a lead veterinarian. It hasn't been an easy search.

According to a post on Facebook, the position has been open for almost 18 months. They say they've bumped the salary up 40 percent from the original offer in order to stay competitive.

Applicants have to be licensed here in California.

Head to the county's website for more information.