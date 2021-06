BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Animal Shelter is looking to get more animals into their forever homes.

The shelter saw such a success with a sale on adoption fees last week that it is now extending the offer every Friday until the end of July. Starting Friday adoptions will only cost $5.

If you interested KCAS is open Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They're located at 3951 Fruitvale Avenue.