Kern County Basque Club booth won't be open during Kern County Fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Basque Club booth won't be open during this year's Kern County Fair they announced on Facebook.

"Given current health and safety concerns, our booths will be closed during the 2021 Fair. We believe this is the right decision for the safety of our members and friends who volunteer each day," Kern County Basque Club wrote on Facebook.

"To all of you who have so generously supported us the past 45 years, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We look forward to seeing you in 2022 and to hearing you say, 'let’s meet at the Basque Club booth' again!"