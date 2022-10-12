Watch Now
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Kern County Board of Supervisors approves housing stipend for some law enforcement officers

Kern County Board of Supervisors, October 11, 2022
23ABC
Kern County Board of Supervisors, October 11, 2022
Posted at 11:02 PM, Oct 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-12 02:02:22-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved a one million dollar agreement with Kern County law enforcement to provide a monthly housing allowance for deputies living in and assigned to substations in outlying areas.

The deputies will be receiving $2,000 dollars a month in addition to their regular pay. This monthly housing stipend is intended to persuade officers to work in those areas to reduce and deter crime, and to make more staff available to respond to emergency calls in those locations.

The allowance will be going to law enforcement officers in the Kern County, Mojave, Boron, Ridgecrest, Rosamond, and Frazier Park substations.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern Living Spooky Szn Costume Contest

Submit Your Picture Today + Vote for Your Favorite!