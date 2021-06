BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Tuesday, the Kern County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved Aaron Duncan as the new fire chief.

Kern County Fire Department says Chief David Witt is set to retire next month. KCFD says that during his time with them Witt accomplished a lot including improvements to firefighter safety, facilities, equipment, and operational organization.

Duncan brings with him 20 years of experience within the department. He takes over effective July 19th.