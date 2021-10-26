Kern County Board of Supervisors to issue update on lawsuit over Newsom's oil rules

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors will meet in closed session Tuesday to discuss a lawsuit recently filed against Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The lawsuit was filed after the governor prevented new oil drilling rigs from starting in the county. The board voted 4-1 to launch the lawsuit.

An update is expected following the closed session.

Also the Kern County Sheriff's Office is looking to pull deputies out of county school districts and the request will be addressed at Tuesday's board meeting.

Officers would be pulled from Wasco, Edison, and Greenfield Union school districts and others.

The department says they would then be reassigned to patrol duties after Jan. 30th.