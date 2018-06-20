Kern County Congressman Kevin McCarthy weighs on immigration issues
11:14 AM, Jun 20, 2018
3 hours ago
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Kern County Congressman and house majority leader Kevin McCarthy shared his thoughts on the zero tolerance immigration policy.
McCarthy talked about a number of bills Congress is working on to pass. He said the immigration issue is impacting both sides of the aisle.
"“... I say ours because it's not a Republican or Democrat problem, it's an American problem. I want to be very clear, we do not support the separation of children and families being broken apart, " McCarthy said.
The house is scheduled to vote on two bills to deal with immigration.