Kern County Congressman Kevin McCarthy weighs on immigration issues

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Kern County Congressman and house majority leader Kevin McCarthy shared his thoughts on the zero tolerance immigration policy.

McCarthy talked about a number of bills Congress is working on to pass. He said the immigration issue is impacting both sides of the aisle.

"“... I say ours because it's not a Republican or Democrat problem, it's an American problem. I want to be very clear, we do not support the separation of children and families being broken apart, " McCarthy said.

The house is scheduled to vote on two bills to deal with immigration.

Representatives will vote on the bills tomorrow.