Kern County District 3 Supervisor Mike Maggard retiring

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County District 3 Supervisor Mike Maggard announced he's retiring. He served the city of Bakersfield for 30 years as a school board member, a city council member and a board supervisor.

Maggard told 23ABC what he will miss the most about working in Bakersfield. "What I mostly will miss is the people that I serve. Because they have been wonderful to me. And I've learned how to listen when they're upset. How to try to assuage their fears or their concerns. And then try to do something for them."

On top of the retirement announcement 23ABC also learned Measure J has passed which means the Kern County Board of Supervisors will now have term limits.