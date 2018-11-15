Kern County encouraging recycling on America Recycles Day

Sydney Isenberg
12:59 PM, Nov 15, 2018

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Kern County is encouraging recycling today as part of America Recycles Day.

People can participate in America Recycles Day by helping to raise awareness about recycling, partaking in local recycling programs, and purchasing recyclable products.

For more information about recycling programs in Kern County, you can visit kernpublicworks.com

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News