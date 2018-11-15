Kern County encouraging recycling on America Recycles Day

Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Kern County is encouraging recycling today as part of America Recycles Day.
People can participate in America Recycles Day by helping to raise awareness about recycling, partaking in local recycling programs, and purchasing recyclable products.
For more information about recycling programs in Kern County, you can visit kernpublicworks.com.
Cars of all makes, models, and years were front and center at the 2018 Fall Fling Car Show.
If you've been searching for the 'pawfect' new addition right before the holidays, Kern County Animal Services is holding a $5 adoption event…
President Donald Trump will travel to California on Saturday to meet with victims of the deadly wildfires that have scorched the state.