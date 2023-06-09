Kern County executive Ryan Alsop will be leaving for Napa County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop will soon be leaving Kern County. According to a press release from the Napa County Board of Supervisors, Alsop has been appointed as Napa County Executive Officer pending final approval of his employment contract at the June 13 Napa Board of Supervisors meeting.

Alsop, a native of Bakersfield, California, holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from California State University, Bakersfield. He also earned a Master of Public Policy from the American University School of Public Affairs in Washington, DC.

Alsop, 52, will be relocating to Napa County with his wife and son, the youngest of his four children. His first day on the job in Napa County is expected to be August 7.

Belia Ramos, chair of the Board of Supervisors, expressed her confidence in Alsop's ability to lead Napa County to new heights.

"Ryan's track record of transformative leadership, fiscal acumen, and his commitment to delivering high-quality services align perfectly with our vision for Napa County. We are thrilled to have him join our team and believe he will play a crucial role in shaping a prosperous future for our community," said Ramos.

Alsop says he is honored and privileged to be joining the administrative staff in Napa County, and that he is committed to building trust and a culture of excellence in his new position.

"Together, we will work towards advancing our community, driving progress, and achieving outstanding results for the residents of Napa County."