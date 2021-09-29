Watch
Kern County Fair reopens after two-day closure

23ABC News
Kern County Fair
Posted at 8:20 AM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 11:20:03-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Fair is opening its gates again after a two-day closure.

You can get free tickets by donating to Community Action Partnership of Kern's (CAPK) Feed the Need canned food drive.

All you have to do is bring five nonperishable food items to the fairgrounds and get in for free. CAPK will be outside the gates from 4-6 p.m.

The fair reopens Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and runs through Sunday, Oct. 3rd.

Plus, 23ABC is sponsoring Wednesday night's performance at the Budweiser Pavillion. Jim Ranger takes the stage at 8 p.m.

Admission is included with the price of the fair ticket.

Tickets can also be purchased online.

