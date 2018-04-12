Kern County Family Magazine holding kids' summer camp fair

Natalie Tarangioli
11:23 AM, Apr 12, 2018

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Kern County Family Magazine is holding its Summer Camp and Adventure Fair Thursday afternoon in southwest Bakersfield.

The event will showcase a variety of campus including American Kids Sports, SPCA Kids & Criters Camp, and Camp Wasewagon of Big Bear.

Families will have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with camp counselors about the day camps, education programs, and specialty camps on April 12 from 2 to 6 p.m.

The free event is open to the public and is at Westside Church of Christ Gymnasium on Stockdale Highway.

