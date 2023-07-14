Kern County Fire Department battles threatening blaze near California Living Museum

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — The Kern County Fire Department reported a fire that occurred Thursday that they're now calling the "Calm Incident."

According to KCFD, the fire broke out Thursday morning on the north side of the Kern River near the California Living Museum. They say they found a home on fire with other homes around it threatened by the advancing flames.

Officials say residents were ordered to evacuate in order to protect the surrounding homes.

Fire officials say the fire grew to one acre in size before they aggressively attacked the flames. They say they were able to stop the forward progress of the fire and the evacuation orders were lifted.

A total of three acres were burned but no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.