Kern County Fire Dept issues evacuation order for Wofford Heights

WOFFORD HEIGHTS, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Fire Department has issued an evacuation order for the Wofford Heights area due to concerns about a potential landslide caused by recent storms and flooding.
According to the KCFD, "a potential landslide due to observed soil instability has become a threat to areas near Wofford Heights."
The areas affected include the Cane Peak Court area, including residences that are north and south of Bruton Way, including homes on Cane Peak Court and Homestead Court, east to Split Mountain Way, and homes on Anchorage Way East to Earl Pascoe Road.
An evacuation center is open at Kern Valley High School, 3340 Erskine Creek Rd, Lake Isabella Ca 93240.
READ THE FULL ORDER BELOW:
Calgary Tract - New 03-13-2023 10:37 - Evacuation Order
This is a message from Kern County Fire DepartmentCalgary Tract - New Notification - Evacuation Order Details below.Este es un mensaje de emergencia. Para español, llame al 2-1-1. Gracias.
If you live or work in or near the Wofford Heights area, please pay close attention to this message.
A Potential Landslide due to observed soil instability has become a threat to areas near Wofford Heights.
An Evacuation Order is in effect in the Cane Peak Court area: Residences that are North and South of Bruton Way, including homes on Cane Peak Court and Homestead Court, East to Split Mountain Way, and homes on Anchorage Way East to Earl Pascoe Road.
This is a lawful order to leave now and seek shelter away from the area. The area is lawfully closed to public access.
An Evacuation Order will likely be the last order given. An evacuation center is open at Kern Valley High School, 3340 Erskine Creek Rd, Lake Isabella Ca 93240.
Animal Services is providing emergency sheltering for companion animals.
It is advised that you should also monitor your local media for updated information.
If you have any physical limitations and require assistance related to this notification, please call the Aging and Adult Services hotline at 1-855-264-6565 before 1:30pm. WE CANNOT GUARANTEE ASSISTANCE WILL BE OFFERED AFTER THAT TIME.
If you have an emergency, call 9-1-1. If you have any questions about the content of this message, please contact Kern County Information and Referral Services at 2-1-1. Thank you.