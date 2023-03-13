Kern County Fire Dept issues evacuation order for Wofford Heights

WOFFORD HEIGHTS, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Fire Department has issued an evacuation order for the Wofford Heights area due to concerns about a potential landslide caused by recent storms and flooding.

According to the KCFD, "a potential landslide due to observed soil instability has become a threat to areas near Wofford Heights."

The areas affected include the Cane Peak Court area, including residences that are north and south of Bruton Way, including homes on Cane Peak Court and Homestead Court, east to Split Mountain Way, and homes on Anchorage Way East to Earl Pascoe Road.

An evacuation center is open at Kern Valley High School, 3340 Erskine Creek Rd, Lake Isabella Ca 93240.

READ THE FULL ORDER BELOW: