Kern County Fire dispatched to Highway 178 where a baby was delivered

Johana Restrepo
5:13 PM, Feb 5, 2018
Kern County Fire Facebook

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Fire Department took to their Facebook page to share adorable photos of one of their firefighters holding a baby while on their way to the hospital.

They responded to a call about a baby delivery on Highway 178. The baby was safely delivered by her dad.

 

