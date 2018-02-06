Kern County Fire dispatched to Highway 178 where a baby was delivered

Haze
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Fire Department took to their Facebook page to share adorable photos of one of their firefighters holding a baby while on their way to the hospital.
They responded to a call about a baby delivery on Highway 178. The baby was safely delivered by her dad.
Many stock market records were broken Monday. At one point, DOW Jones dropped 1,597 points. DOW ended the day down 1,175 points, setting the…
The Kern High School District is scheduled to discuss possibly opening a new high school in Lamont due to overcrowding in Arvin.
Deputies from the Rosamond Substation seized two handguns and arrested five subjects on Thursday after receiving a call about people tagging…