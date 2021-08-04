Kern County health care providers respond to California vaccine mandates

On July 26, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced the state will require health care workers to either show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or get tested weekly. Some Kern County health care providers released statements about the new regulations.

Adventist Health said: "... Due to the recent COVID-19 surge, highly contagious variants and the number of people who remain unvaccinated, we are carefully considering the policies and resources that would need to be in place to require that all of our California associates be vaccinated as well. We continue to ask those that are unvaccinated in our community to schedule an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine."

Dignity Health said: "Dignity Health Mercy and Memorial Hospitals we will be complying with the state health care worker vaccination mandate and we are currently in the process of finalizing the testing and vaccination procedures"

Kern Medical said: "... Kern Medical’s leadership team is currently evaluating the order to determine how best to comply with the requirements. Further details will be communicated to the Kern Medical staff in coming days as we work to meet the State’s implementation date of Aug. 9th."