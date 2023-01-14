Kern County is helping residents prepare for flooding with sandbags. Here's where to get them

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The National Weather Service is warning about more storms forecasted for California and the west coast in the coming days. These storms are expected to bring heavy rainfall to parts of Kern County starting on Saturday morning.

To help residents in flood-prone areas, the county is providing sandbags to residents who want to protect their personal property from minor flooding. The sandbags will be available at a variety of locations across the county.

Arvin: 10300 San Diego Street

Kernville: 1) Mcray Road near Park Avenue, 2) Kelso Valley Road 2 miles south of Kelso Creek Road

Lake Isabella: Senior Center at 6405 Lake Isabella Boulevard

Lebec: Lebec Road between the I-5 on and off ramps

Frazier Park: West End Trail above KCFD Fire Station 57

Tehachapi: Highline Road and Tucker Road

Other storm preparation tips from the National Weather Service include keeping an eye on current weather conditions, being prepared for power outages, and putting together an emergency kit with nonperishable food, water, blankets, and a flashlight.

Drivers are advised to limit travel to only necessary trips, but if you do need to drive in bad weather, take your emergency kit with you, go as slow as conditions require, and don't take chances with water over the road. It takes as little as two feet of moving water to sweep a car away. Remember, "Turn Around, Don't Drown."