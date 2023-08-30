Kern County libraries offering free tutoring for kids and adults

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — County libraries and the Kern Literacy Council have announced they're teaming up to offer free tutoring services for kids and adults at all 22 county library locations.

The Tutoring Network will provide people with help with reading, writing, and math.

For those looking to get their GED, the program also offers coaching in a variety of high school subjects to help them pass the test.

Also included is help for those learning English as a second language and coaching for the U.S. citizenship test.

To book a free tutoring appointment visit the Kern County Library website.

